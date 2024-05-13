Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 173,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,789,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 508,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 231,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

