Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Up 36.9% in April

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the April 15th total of 30,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. 47,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,450 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.44% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

See Also

