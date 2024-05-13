Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $18.12. 18,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $194.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.51 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 83.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

