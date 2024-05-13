BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BK Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BKTI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.96. 19,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,997. The company has a market cap of $45.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.98 and a beta of 1.18. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

About BK Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Free Report ) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of BK Technologies worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

