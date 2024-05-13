BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BK Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of BKTI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.96. 19,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,997. The company has a market cap of $45.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.98 and a beta of 1.18. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $16.85.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.
Institutional Trading of BK Technologies
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BK Technologies
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.