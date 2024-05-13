BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.44. 46,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,731. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.