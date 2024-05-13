BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.44. 46,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,731. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

