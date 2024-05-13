BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
BST stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.24. 11,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,592. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
