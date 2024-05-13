BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

Shares of LND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,110. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

