Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Up 6.4 %

CSSEN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. 20,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

