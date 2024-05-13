Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2838 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.46. 44,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,539. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.