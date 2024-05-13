ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Stock Price Down 0%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.01 and last traded at $66.25. 4,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $225.25 million, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRGE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

