ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Stock Price Down 0%

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGEGet Free Report) shares traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.01 and last traded at $66.25. 4,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $225.25 million, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRGE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.