Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Report on CMRE
Costamare Trading Down 0.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 1,282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 198,922 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Costamare by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.
Costamare Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Costamare
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.