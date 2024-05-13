Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Costamare Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Costamare stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Costamare has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 1,282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 198,922 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Costamare by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Featured Stories

