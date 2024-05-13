Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Denison Mines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.05. 9,503,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,171,630. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Denison Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Denison Mines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 41.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 73.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.