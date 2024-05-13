Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of Denison Mines stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.05. 9,503,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,171,630. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.67.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
