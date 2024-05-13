Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on EGO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.
Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.5 %
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
