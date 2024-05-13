Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Enstar Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Enstar Group stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $25.58. 4,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,029. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16.
About Enstar Group
