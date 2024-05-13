Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 124,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5,930.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 747,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 734,615 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $7,385,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 38.9% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after buying an additional 398,914 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,786,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after acquiring an additional 293,337 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

