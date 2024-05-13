Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.68% of DLH worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLHC. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in DLH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,275 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 72,173 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DLH by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in DLH by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at $358,913.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

DLH stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. 70,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,036. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.27.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

