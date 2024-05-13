Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 165.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP raised its position in Stratasys by 37,213.1% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 133,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 451,312.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 72,210 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.54. 840,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,176. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.