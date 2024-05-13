Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $7.13. 9,321,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

