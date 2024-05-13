Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,431 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of MP Materials worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 103.6% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

MP traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.34. 3,543,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,559. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 2.31.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

