Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,471 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROCK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 126,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,005. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

