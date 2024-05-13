Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 370,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 381,810 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 96.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 0.4 %

OCUL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.64. 2,314,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a current ratio of 21.39.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCUL shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

