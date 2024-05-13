Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 226,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zeta Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZETA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.12. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

