Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 46,216 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,216 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.75% of Performant Financial worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,624 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 244,811 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the third quarter worth $1,932,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 20,311.4% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 446,850 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 225,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. 80,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,683. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $242.39 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

