Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in AudioCodes by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AudioCodes by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 240,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of AUDC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,191. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

