First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.38 and last traded at $67.95. Approximately 26,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 29,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.81.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

