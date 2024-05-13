FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

FirstCash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $7.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of FCFS opened at $119.21 on Monday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.86. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.63.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 24,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $2,890,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,823,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,207,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 24,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $2,890,001.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,823,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,207,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,472 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Stephens upped their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

