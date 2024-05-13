Fortress Biotech, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Sunday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FBIOP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,388. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.