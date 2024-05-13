Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fundamental Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

FGF traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.21. 47,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,965. Fundamental Global has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter. Fundamental Global had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 21.51%.

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

