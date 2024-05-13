FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
FutureFuel Price Performance
FutureFuel stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 862,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.80. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 5.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
