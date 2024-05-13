FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

FutureFuel stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 862,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.80. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FutureFuel by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 741,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 289,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in FutureFuel by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in FutureFuel by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

