Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

GLBZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.66. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Glen Burnie Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

