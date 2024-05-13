Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

GSL stock remained flat at $24.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. 457,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,612. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $851.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

