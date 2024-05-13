Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 1,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Golden Valley Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

