Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GUG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.76. 14,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $15.06.
