Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GBAB stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.89. 16,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,152. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

