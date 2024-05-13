Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 192,711 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Heritage Global by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 190,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.
Heritage Global Stock Down 3.1 %
HGBL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. 247,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Global
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.