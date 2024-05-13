Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 192,711 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Heritage Global by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 190,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Stock Down 3.1 %

HGBL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. 247,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

