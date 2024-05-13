Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Update

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BEEZ traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $29.76. 904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95.
About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
