Hxro (HXRO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $25.45 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Hxro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $25.45 million and approximately $26,864.54 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. The official message board for Hxro is blog.hxro.com. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

