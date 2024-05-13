Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Shares Down 1.2%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06. 421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.1958 dividend. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.