Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Get Invesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,410,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,094. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Invesco by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $11,830,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 30.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,023 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.