iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15. 4,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 14,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.