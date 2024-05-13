iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.06. Approximately 13,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.