iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.13 and last traded at $64.17. 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.38.
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.52.
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.