Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRO. TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 3.1 %

Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 153,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,895. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $400.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

