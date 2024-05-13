Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:LARK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

