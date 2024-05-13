Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Trading Down 0.4%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.82 and last traded at C$17.92. Approximately 933,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 675,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.75.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

About Lightspeed Commerce

The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.67.

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.