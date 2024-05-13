Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Marathon Oil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 72.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.77 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.61.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

