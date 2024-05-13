Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.69. 116,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.20. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $318,976.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $316,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,838.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $318,976.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,304.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 288,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

