Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,363 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.87. 1,025,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

