Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Metro Trading Up 1.9 %

MRU stock opened at C$74.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a 1-year low of C$65.43 and a 1-year high of C$78.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.91. Metro had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2672566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MRU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.86.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

