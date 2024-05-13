MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance
NYSE CXE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,190. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.67.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
